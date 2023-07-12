Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $18.12 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

