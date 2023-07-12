Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.