Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. GMS accounts for about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.21% of GMS worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.83. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

