Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 28,110 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vistra worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.29.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -105.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

