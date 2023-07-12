Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Loews worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Loews by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

