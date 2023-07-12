Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,439,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 70,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.