Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases Shares of 14,002 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,465. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

