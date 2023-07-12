Relaxing Retirement Coach Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 1,778,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,039. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

