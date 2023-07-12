Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes $223,000 Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,868,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,116,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,019,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,991,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,113. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.