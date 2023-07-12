Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 354,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,155. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

