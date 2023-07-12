Render Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $735.66 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00006559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $735.66 million and $31.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

