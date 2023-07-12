Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $431,600.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.0 %

REPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 354,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,458. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.