Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $431,600.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Replimune Group Stock Down 1.0 %
REPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 354,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,458. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Replimune Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.