Request One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $80.45 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.72 or 0.99966050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08129492 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,503,973.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.