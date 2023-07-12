Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$52.75 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

