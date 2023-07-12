Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantax, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avantax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVTA. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Avantax Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of AVTA stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30. Avantax has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $955.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

