Revain (REV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.58 Million

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Revain has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $273,032.01 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

