Reviewing Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.65 -$8.06 million ($8.37) -0.01 Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.81 $27.27 million $0.10 75.31

Analyst Recommendations

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stagwell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 40.39%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -195.36% N/A -178.03% Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagwell beats Mobiquity Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

