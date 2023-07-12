RHS Financial LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,007. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

