RHS Financial LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RHS Financial LLC owned 1.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,612. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $283.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $53.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

