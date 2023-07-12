RHS Financial LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYDB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

