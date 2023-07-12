RHS Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.92. 401,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,205. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.