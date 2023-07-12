RHS Financial LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ICVT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 313,792 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

