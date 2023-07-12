RHS Financial LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 52,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 511,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.