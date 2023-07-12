RHS Financial LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 316,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

