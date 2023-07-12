RHS Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 3,319,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after buying an additional 227,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

