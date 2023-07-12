RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMMZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

