Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RMM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

