RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

