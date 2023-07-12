Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $375.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $338.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.64. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $192.90 and a 12 month high of $341.68.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

