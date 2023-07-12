Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.