Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 42,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

