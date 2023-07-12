Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Down 14.2%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 8,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

