Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.72

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 91840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $515.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 929.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

