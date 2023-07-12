Ryan Mangold Acquires 102 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($192.90).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.79), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,460,544.33).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold bought 107 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($192.72).

FirstGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 147.98 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.63. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.60 ($1.92).

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

FGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.69) to GBX 148 ($1.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.84) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.20 ($2.05).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

