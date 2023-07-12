S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 110 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $896.52. 711,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $776.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

