S. R. Schill & Associates Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 166,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 22,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

