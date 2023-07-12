S. R. Schill & Associates Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 183,888 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 213,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $98.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

