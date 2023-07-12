S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $719,000 in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $76,623 over the last three months.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

