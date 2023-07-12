S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGSH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. 487,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

