S. R. Schill & Associates Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 131,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Tesla by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.56.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,378,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,142,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $866.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.