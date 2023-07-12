Sabal Trust CO Has $16.74 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.02. 1,278,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

