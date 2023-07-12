Sabal Trust CO Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

IWD traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. 650,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,440. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

