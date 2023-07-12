Sabal Trust CO Purchases 8,583 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 1,630,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.