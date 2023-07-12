Sabal Trust CO Sells 214 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.18. 1,061,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,961. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

