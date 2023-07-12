Sabal Trust CO Sells 269 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 489,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.75. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

