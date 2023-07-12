Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,708 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 1,298,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

