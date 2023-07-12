Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.04 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Saitama has a market cap of $36.04 million and $1.45 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,574.29 or 1.00114978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,429,343,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,430,781,968.7194 with 44,388,489,179.28988 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00078858 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,523,767.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

