Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 48,737 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.28. 8,913,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $228.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

