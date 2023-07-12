Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

CRM stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.78.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

