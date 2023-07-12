SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.76

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.76 and last traded at $139.76, with a volume of 239036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

SAP Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

